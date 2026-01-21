Fuel consumption at SOCAR Carbamide plant reduced by over 24%

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Fuel consumption at the SOCAR Carbamide plant has been reduced by more than 24%, Emil Alkhasli, CEO of SOCAR Downstream Management LLC, told journalists, Report informs.

    Alkhasli noted that for SOCAR, the application of Industry 4.0 is not just a trend, but a set of solutions used to ensure safety, increase digitalization, improve the quality of products manufactured at plants, and enhance economic indicators.

    According to the CEO, the main reason the SOCAR Carbamide plant received the Digital Lighthouse award was the implementation of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and several solutions in line with Industry 4.0 requirements, which ultimately increased efficiency and production capacity: "One of the reasons for the award was the reduction of unplanned shutdowns and the implementation of several applications. The award is essentially the result of the work carried out by the plant's operations team and the application of digital solutions to improve efficiency and performance. The project was implemented over two years. In 2023 and 2024, the foundations were laid, and then analytical solutions were applied to improve operational capacity and reduce costs. During this period, the plant's production capacity increased by more than 21%. In terms of efficiency, fuel consumption - natural gas used per ton of carbamide production - was reduced by more than 24%. A number of solutions were applied to achieve this result."

    Alkhasli emphasized that SOCAR has been part of this network since 2018: "In 2020, Petkim received this award, in 2021 the Star Refinery received it, and now the Carbamide Plant has joined this list. SOCAR is the only state oil company in the world to have received this award three times."

