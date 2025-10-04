Foundation of high-altitude wind power plant laid in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

The foundation of a high-altitude wind power plant (WPP) has been laid in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, with an initial capacity of 240 MW, Report informs, citing the Turkish company Baltech Green LLC.

This is a unique project to be implemented at an altitude of 3,100 meters, the highest for a wind power plant in the country.

Two wind-measurement masts are already in operation, collecting valuable data, a lidar system will soon follow, further strengthening the site assessment, the company said.

This project is being developed under Kalbajar Energy LLC, a joint venture in partnership with Clean Energy Capital LLC (a subsidiary of AGEC). "With the strong commitment of the Azerbaijani state, it rises as part of the country's long-term green energy vision," reads the statement.

The Kalbajar WPP is expected to begin commercial operation in early 2028 with an initial capacity of 200–240 MW.

According to Azerbaijan's plans, by 2027, eight industrial solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of about 2 GW will be built in the country. The total investment in the projects is estimated at $2.8 billion and will be financed through foreign and local investments. Implementation of these plans will allow for the annual generation of 5.3 billion kWh of green energy, increase the share of renewable energy in the power system to 32.6%, save 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.5 million tons.

By 2030, Azerbaijan intends to achieve 6 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, of which 4 GW is planned for export.