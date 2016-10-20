 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecast: Strengthening of US-dollar can slightly reduce oil prices

    Report experts: However, oil prices are not expected to drop below 50 USD/barrel before OPEC summit in Vienna

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of oil reserves in US decreased by 5.2 mln barrels or 1.1% up to 468.7 mln barrels on October 13-19.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, analysts predicted the growth in oil reserves by 2.7 mln barrels.

    However, during the reporting week gasoline stocks increased by 2.47 mln barrels or 1.2% instead of projected decrease by 1,319 mln barrels. Oil production increased by 14 thousand bbl / days, or 0.17% and amounted to 8.464 mln bbl / days.

    Oil trader at "Tyche Capital Advisors' investment company Tariq Zahir commenting on the report said that although there are positive indicators it does not necessarily mean a positive announcement.

    After the news, Brent crude price fluctuated at 52-53USD/bbl range.

    Analytical Group of Report believes due to the strengthening of the dollar in the global currency market oil prices may slightly decrease to 50 USD/barrel. However, oil prices are not expected to drop below 50 USD/barrel before the OPEC summit in Vienna, November 8.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi