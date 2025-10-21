Finland interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy

Finland is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies, Finnish Ambassador Kirsti Narinen told Report at the Central Baltic – Azerbaijan Business Forum.

"Finnish companies possess advanced technologies in energy efficiency and renewable energy, which opens up new opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijani partners. Energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies are areas that could be of interest to Finnish companies. Such business forums are important for entrepreneurs to meet, discuss promising projects, and open new markets in the region," she said.

Narinen emphasized that the development of cooperation is limited by the small size of the market, making it important to expand interaction between countries in the region.

The ambassador noted that EU-funded projects have proven useful for establishing contacts with representatives from Latvia, Estonia, and Finland in Baku, opening up new business opportunities for both sides.