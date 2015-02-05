European Commission Vice-President: Turkish Stream won't work

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Stream project is not viable. Report informs citing the foreign media reports, this was announced by Vice-President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, commenting on Russia's plans to implement this project.

On top of it, he said he was questioning the economic viability of the project, because in his words Turkey needed some 15 billion cubic metres per year (bcm/y), and the other countries of the region needed another 15 bcm. “Why (do) you need to ship to that part of the world more than 60 bcm of gas?” he asked, referring to the fact that Russia said Turkish Stream will have the same capacity as South Stream, that is, 63 bcm.

“This will not work. I cannot see that this would be the final solution. I think that we will have to come back to a more rational debate on what should be the economically viable solutions for this project, and for overall gas cooperation between Gazprom and the European countries,” Šefčovič said.