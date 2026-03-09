Energy supply disruptions could last up to three months, Rabobank strategist says

Energy supply disruptions could last for about three months, according to Florence Schmit, a strategist at Rabobank.

"The market is gradually realizing that disruptions to supplies of all energy resources will be prolonged," Schmit said, Interfax reported, cited by Report.

Spot gas prices in Europe surged on Monday. The most actively traded contract at the TTF gas hub was up 17% by 14:17 Baku time (GMT+4) trading at €72 per megawatt-hour.

Earlier in the session, prices had climbed as much as 30%, with the contract reaching €69.5 per megawatt-hour - roughly $830 per 1,000 cubic meters - the highest level since January 2023.