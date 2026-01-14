Electricity production in Azerbaijan up by almost 1% in 2025
Energy
14 January, 2026
- 13:32
In 2025, electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.657 billion kWh, an increase of 262.3 million kWh, or 0.9%, compared to 2024, Report informs, referring to the Ministry of Energy's operational information on electricity indicators for last year.
In 2024, electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.394 billion kWh.
