    Electricity production in Azerbaijan reduced by 11% in April

    In January-April reduction exceeded 7%

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April 2016 about 1.7 billion KW/h of electricity generated in energy system of Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told in the press service of "Azerenerji", production of electricity at an annual rate fell by 0.2 bln KWt / hour or 10.53%.

    In January-April 2016, about 7.6 billion KW/h of electricity generated, which is less by 0.6 billion KWt/hour, or 7.32%  than in the same period of last year.

    In addition, during the month energy exchange between neighboring countries continued.

