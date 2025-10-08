EIA reveals forecast for 2026 oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has kept its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan for 2026, Report informs referirng to EIA data.

According to the September forecast, EIA expects liquid hydrocarbon production in Azerbaijan in 2026 to be 540,000 b/d, consistent with the September forecast.

Production will be 550,000 bpd (July forecast: 550,000 bpd) in the first quarter, 540,000 bpd (540,000 bpd) in the second quarter, and530,000 bpd each (530,000 bpd each) in the third and fourth quarters.

In 2024, liquid hydrocarbon production in the country will be 600,000 bpd. In the first quarter it was at the level of 600,000 bpd, in the second and third quarters 590,000 bpd, in the fourth quarter it was 600,000 bpd.