    EIA maintains Azerbaijan's 2025 daily oil production forecast

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 09:28
    EIA maintains Azerbaijan's 2025 daily oil production forecast

    The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy has maintained its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily liquid hydrocarbons production in 2025, keeping it unchanged from previous projections, Report informs.

    According to the EIA's November Short-term Energy Outlook, Azerbaijan is expected to produce 570,000 barrels of oil (including condensate) per day this year, consistent with the October forecast of 570,000 barrels per day.

    Actual, daily production was 570,000 barrels in the first and second quarters of the year.

    Meanwhile, in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, the country's oil production is anticipated to reach 560,000 barrels per day, consistent with the October forecast.

    For comparison, in 2024, Azerbaijan's oil production was 600,000 barrels per day in the first quarter, 590,000 barrels per day in the second and third quarters, and returned to 600,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

    Throughout 2024, the production of liquid hydrocarbons remained at approximately 600,000 barrels per day, as per EIA data.

