Edgars Skuja: Latvia has something to offer for development of green technologies in Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

Latvia is ready to share its experience in green energy and innovation with Azerbaijan, Latvia's ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja told Report.

According to the diplomat, Latvia is actively developing the renewable energy sector, focusing on technology and innovative solutions.

"We have experience to share and are already sharing it. We are pleased to see that Azerbaijan is also taking significant steps toward developing green technologies. Latvia has much to offer in this area," Skuja noted.

The ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan and Latvia have established an active exchange of experience at various levels.

"One private Latvian company is already working in this area, implementing lighting projects with the use of renewable energy sources and environmentally friendly technologies. We also strive to implement new bilateral initiatives in the future," the diplomat added.