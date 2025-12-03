Dunay Badirkhanov: Azerbaijan's school satellite set for one-year orbital mission

The satellite "Azerbaijan's victory", designed by Azerbaijani schoolchildren using the PocketQube standard, will remain in orbit for about a year and provide data transmission for Internet of Things (IoT) services, Dunay Badirkhanov, acting chairman of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said, as quoted by Report.

He noted that the satellite will continuously transmit telemetry and payload data throughout its active lifespan, offering valuable material for educational purposes:

"The IoT segment is one of the most rapidly developing areas in the space industry. Even miniature platforms equipped with energy-efficient payloads can collect large volumes of data. Orbiting at roughly 500 km, the satellite will make regular passes over different parts of the planet and receive signals from IoT sensors deployed on the ground."

The agency head stressed that the launch of the school satellite marks an important milestone for the national space sector:

"This is the first satellite developed in Azerbaijan within the field of education. There are very few educational satellites worldwide, and most were designed by university students. In Azerbaijan, however, our first educational satellites have been created by schoolchildren."