Director: SOCAR Carbamide Plant fully meets domestic demand
Energy
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:30
The SOCAR Carbamide Plant fully meets Azerbaijan's domestic demand, which accounts for about 12% of its total production, plant director Kutay Durna said at an event marking the facility's admission to the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network, Report informs.
According to Durna, the plant exported its products in 2024 to Türkiye, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, and Canada, demonstrating the competitiveness of Azerbaijani carbamide on international markets.
He noted that if logistics costs were lower, the plant would also be able to export its products to the United States, emphasizing that the facility produces high-quality output and has an annual production capacity of 650,000 tons.
