'Azerigaz' launches gas supply to boiling-houses despite their debts

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerigaz' Production Union not restoring gas supply to boiling-houses regarding debt of 'Azeristiliktechizat', already supplies boiling-houses with gas.

Report informs, Rafig Aliyev, Chief of 'Azeristiliktechizat' OJSC User and Customer Services says.

According to him, gas supply to a part of boiling-houses restored.

R.Aliyev did not declared debt amount and paid sum, mentioned that amount has no significance and figures stated in press are inflated.