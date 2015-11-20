 Top
    'Azerigaz' launches gas supply to boiling-houses despite their debts

    Final outcome of negotiations between 'Azeristiliktechizat' and 'Azergaz' to be resolved today

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerigaz' Production Union not restoring gas supply to boiling-houses regarding debt of 'Azeristiliktechizat', already supplies boiling-houses with gas.

    Report informs, Rafig Aliyev, Chief of 'Azeristiliktechizat' OJSC User and Customer Services says.

    According to him, gas supply to a part of boiling-houses restored.

    R.Aliyev did not declared debt amount and paid sum, mentioned that amount has no significance and figures stated in press are inflated. 

