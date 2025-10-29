Deputy minister: Climate, energy among priority issues

Climate and energy have become among the most important and priority issues for Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29 last year demonstrated the country's leading role in the climate agenda.

"COP29 once again demonstrated the potential of regional and global cooperation. We view the results achieved at COP29 not only as a diplomatic success but also as practical commitments for the future. COP29 once again demonstrated that climate and energy issues have become among the most important and priority issues for the Azerbaijani state. We have already focused our attention on taking concrete steps within this framework," Rafiyev said.

He noted that COP29 is considered one of the most successful COPs in the history of climate negotiations, comparable to the COPs in Paris and Kyoto in terms of significance and the number of substantive decisions adopted.