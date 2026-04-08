Deal on Azerbaijan gas supply to Serbia extended

The contract signed within the framework of the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector has been extended until the end of 2026, according to a statement, Report informs.

On April 8, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, met with a delegation led by Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Minister of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia, during her visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, including the current state and future prospects of energy sector cooperation.

Minister Sahil Babayev emphasized that the relations between the two countries represent a strategic partnership and noted that cooperation has been successfully developing on the basis of a strong legal framework and high-level political dialogue. He highlighted that the numerous signed agreements and the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Strategic Partnership Council provide a favorable foundation for further expanding cooperation.

Regarding key aspects of energy cooperation, the Minister noted that since 2023, the delivery of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria–Serbia interconnector has been one of the significant achievements of the partnership. He added that the relevant agreement has been extended until the end of 2026, and gas supplies are currently ongoing.

In turn, Minister Đedović stressed the importance of strengthening efficient and mutually beneficial energy cooperation between the two countries. She noted that the agreement signed in February 2026, which envisages the construction of a gas-turbine power plant in Serbia, will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional energy security.

The meeting also included a broad discussion on expanding cooperation in oil and petroleum products, electricity, as well as green and renewable energy sources