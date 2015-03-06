Crude oil prices drop in markets

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 5, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by1,52% or 0,77 USD and amounted to 50,76 USD.

Report informs, but price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude down by 0,12% or 0,07 USD and made 60,48 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 58 USD per barrel.