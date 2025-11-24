Contractor for feasibility study of Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project selected

The Italian company CESI S.p.A. has been selected following an international competition to conduct the first phase of the feasibility study for the Green Corridor Alliance LLC project (the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor Central Asia-Azerbaijan), Report informs referring to the project secretariat.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is providing financing and technical support for the initiative under the CAREC program, has extended an invitation to CESI S.p.A. to negotiate a contract.

The ADB previously announced an international tender for a consultant to prepare the feasibility study for the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor Central Asia-Azerbaijan project.

The project is being jointly financed by the ADB and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on a 50/50 basis. The ADB is coordinating the procurement process, while once the service provider is selected, the AIIB will enter into direct contracts with the service provider.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the AIIB, announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative. The parties signed a cooperation agreement to prepare a feasibility study for the integration of the three countries' power systems and the creation of a renewable energy supply route to Europe.

The initiative follows the strategic partnership agreement on green energy signed by the three countries' leaders in November 2024 at COP29. Cooperation documents were also signed at that time, allowing Saudi Arabia to participate in the project as an investor. Following this, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture was established in Baku to coordinate the project's development.

CESI S.p.A. is a global leader in technical consulting and engineering services for the energy sector. Founded in 1956 and based in Milan, the company operates in more than 70 countries across four continents. CESI specializes in interconnection design, grid system studies, renewable energy integration, and energy asset management. Its clients include major energy companies, transmission system operators, and international financial institutions.

Green Corridor Alliance LLC is a joint venture between energy companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, established to implement the Strategic Partnership Agreement for the Development and Transmission of Green Energy, signed during COP29. The project aims to strengthen the region's energy security and export green energy to Europe via Azerbaijan.