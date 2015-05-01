Commercial operatorship of South Caucasus pipeline project transferred to SOCAR

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today at the headquarters of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held an event in connection with the transfer of commercial operating South Caucasus pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), to SOCAR which had previously belonged to the Norwegian company Statoil.

Report informs, speaking at the event, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said that this is the result of confidence in SOCAR. "Statoil does not leave Azerbaijan. We are pleased to partner with Statoil, which is one of our main partners in the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli ".

In turn, the president of Statoil-Azerbaijan Tanguy Cosmao in his speech expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation with SOCAR: "We are satisfied with cooperation with SOCAR. Our main goal is to win the trust of partners. We will continue to work on the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli".

"Commercial operatorship of the project" Shahdeniz-2 "must be transferred to SOCAR after 2016. After the completion of the South Caucasus Pipeline it is planned to transfer the technical operatorship of BP to SOCAR.We got operatorship in 2015 not in 2016 because Statoil sold its stake.Our team for 3-4 months led to the preparation process of the transfer, which was successfully completed, and today the company is the commercial operator of the project.SOCAR was given 100% of the vote, which is an indicator of trust from our partners and their support", said R. Abdullayev.

At the end of the ceremony of signing of relevant documents by the parties.