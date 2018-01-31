Chairman of Energy Regulatory Agency was appointed

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Samir Ali Huseyn Akhundov has been appointed the chairman of the Management Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, energy minister Parviz Shahbazov has signed a relevant order.

Akhundov has graduated from Azerbaijan Technical University in 1993. In 1993-1998 he worked as an engineer at the Scientific-Production Association “Informatics” and at the Department of Energy of "Simko" trade and industrial OJSC. In 1998-2018 he was the head of the energy production and transmission department of the “Siemens AG” Representative Office in Azerbaijan. Afterwards he headed the Representative Office, “Siemens AG” Austria Representative Office in Azerbaijan, and the director of “Siemens AG” German branch in Azerbaijan. He worked as the chairman of the German-Azerbaijani Business Association and chairman of the Management Board of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce. Samir Akhundov holds PhD in energy.

Energy Regulatory Agency was established with decree of the head of state on January, 2017.