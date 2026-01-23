CESI begins work on feasibility study for Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor

Italy's CESI company has started preparing the feasibility study (FS) for the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, Tural Aliyev, CEO of the joint venture Green Energy Corridor, said during a roundtable held at ADA University on the occasion of International Day of Clean Energy, Report informs.

The CEO stated that last month CESI was selected as the consulting partner to prepare the feasibility study for the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project, and in January 2026 the company's experts began their work.

Aliyev explained that the FS will cover the technical, environmental, and financial justification for transporting green energy from Central Asian countries to Europe, as well as an assessment of the resources required for project implementation.

He added that tasks also include developing a master plan and strategy for the export of renewable energy sources from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan by 2040, making use of the Caspian Sea's solar and wind energy potential.

In addition, the study will address the technical justification for integrating national energy systems, taking into account differences in grid infrastructure and possible environmental impacts.

Aliyev also highlighted that special attention will be given to selecting optimal routes for transmitting green energy, evaluating their financial efficiency, and analyzing potential consumers in the European market, cross-border trade rules, and existing legislation.

As part of the cooperation framework between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan-countries with significant solar energy potential-the Central Asia–Azerbaijan energy corridor may later be linked with the Caspian–Black Sea corridor, enabling large regions of Central Asia to connect with Europe through two seas.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), agreed to launch the first phase of the Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative.

The parties signed a cooperation agreement to prepare the feasibility study for integrating the three countries' energy systems and creating a route for supplying renewable energy to Europe.