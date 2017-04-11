Carlo Calenda: It is not possible to change landfall of TAP into Italy

© Report.az

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ It not possible to change landfall of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from the Adriatic Sea into Italy, which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

Report informs citing Reuters, Italian Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda said.

He noted that changing this landfall would mean not building the pipeline and therefore, no changes possible.

Notably, on April 6, Lazio regional court has canceled decision of the Italian Ministry of Environment regarding removal of olive trees on the route of the pipeline in Melendugno, Apulia, due to TAP construction. After that, removal of olive trees suspended. On April 19, the court will convene again.

Notably, on March 27, Italian State Council gave permission for construction of TAP.

TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport the gas produced within "Shah Deniz 2" project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy.

In the first stage, annual 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.