Bulgaria will demand compensation for South Stream

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgaria will demand compensation for the part of "South Stream" gas pipeline in "Pasha Dere" beach extended near the city of Varna. Report informs decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government's press service said in a statement that the new methodology will be used for the calculation of the damage to the country's sea bed. Appraiser will be invited due to the controversial prices and the Cabinet of Ministers will make the final decision regarding the price of coastline.

Although in December 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin's said "South Stream" was canceled, Bulgaria has not received any official notification from "Gazprom" to stop the project.