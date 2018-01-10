Brent crude touches its high since 2015 exceeding $ 69

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ A barrel of Brent crude for the first time since May 2015 exceeded $ 69.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The price of this branded oil has risen after the news from Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy.

According to forecasts, average price of Brent crude in 2018 will be $ 59.74/barrel. This is $ 2.48 more than the previous month's forecast.

The price of March futures for a barrel of Brent crude oil increased by 1.76% to $ 68.97/bbl at 23:02 Baku time. In addition, Brent crude price reached $ 69.05/bbl.

A barrel of WTI crude oil futures for February up by 2.32% and made $ 63.16/bbl.