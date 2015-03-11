 Top
    Brent crude oil drop by 4%

    WTI crude oil prices near to 48 USD per barrel

    Baku.11 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 10, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 3,54% or 1,71 USD and amounted to 48,29 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude down by 3,79% or 2,14 USD and made 56,39 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 55 USD per barrel. 

