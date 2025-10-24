Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Brent crude falls to $65.73

    Energy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 10:39
    Oil prices fell slightly after a strong rally the previous day and could end the week with their biggest gains since early June, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of December Brent crude oil futures on London's ICE Futures exchange was $65.73 per barrel, down $0.26 (0.39%) from the previous close.

    WTI crude oil futures for December on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell $0.27 (0.44%) to $61.52 per barrel.

    Oil prices received a strong boost yesterday from news of Washington's imposition of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil.

    Reuters noted, citing sources, that Indian oil refiners are preparing to sharply reduce oil imports from Russia, while major Chinese state-owned oil companies have suspended purchases of Russian oil.

    oil prices Brent crude WTI Crude
