BP: Shafag SPP construction expected to continue until mid-2027

In the third quarter, construction activities for the Shafag solar project progressed on schedule at the site in the Jabrayil district, Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan.

"Earlier this year, two major contracts were awarded as part of the project: one for engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as operation and maintenance for the first two years of the plant's operations, and the other for module supply. Under these contracts, site mobilization was successfully completed, and construction is now actively underway with earthworks and internal road construction progressing steadily. In parallel, module supply activities commenced, with the first shipment of panels successfully delivered to the site in August 2025.

Construction activities for the Shafag project are expected to continue through mid-2027, with a strong focus on utilizing local resources. At peak, the project is expected to create up to 400 jobs," the company said.