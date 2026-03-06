BP plans partial maintenance shutdown of Central Azeri platform
Energy
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:23
BP plans a partial maintenance shutdown of the Central Azeri platform in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block in August this year, Giovanni Cristofoli, BP"s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said during a press conference on March 6.
Cristofoli emphasized that the platform will not be fully shut down.
"The maintenance will last 11 days, during which only the gas facilities of the Central Azeri platform will be stopped. Oil production from the platform will continue," he said.
