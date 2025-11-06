Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    BP discloses ACG production volume for 9 months of 2025

    Energy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 13:05
    Oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block in January-September 2025 amounted to approximately 89 million barrels (i.e., 12 million tons), Report informs referring to BP Azerbaijan, the block's operator.

    In January-September 2024, a total of 93 million barrels of oil were produced from this contract area. Thus, this figure decreased by 4.3% in the 2025 reporting period.

    Average daily oil production in January-September 2025 amounted to 327,000 barrels (339,000 barrels a year earlier). The Chirag platform produced an average of 21,000 barrels per day (23,000 b/d in January-September 2024), the Central Azeri platform produced 88,000 b/d (96,500 b/d), the West Azeri platform produced 75,000 b/d (75,500 b/d), the East Azeri platform produced 43,000 b/d (51,000 b/d), the Deepwater Gunashli platform produced 52,000 b/d (57,400 b/d), the West Chirag platform produced 24,000 b/d (29,100 b/d), and the Central East Azeri platform produced 24,000 b/d (6,500 b/d).

    On February 18, the ACG project celebrated the 20th anniversary of first oil production from the Central Azeri platform. To date, this platform has produced a total of 1.2 billion barrels (155 million tons) of oil.

    At the end of the third quarter, a total of 145 oil-producing wells, 48 ​​water injection wells, and 10 gas injection wells were in operation at ACG.

    During the first three quarters of the year, six oil-producing wells, four water injection wells, and one gas injection well were drilled and completed at ACG.

