BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy

    • 17 October, 2025
    • 14:40
    BP has supported the publication of a special set of books on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir bey Hajibayli - a towering figure in the history of Azerbaijani culture, the founder of the nation's classical music and professional school of composition, author of the first Azerbaijani opera, and a distinguished educator, playwright and publicist.

    Report informs, citing the BP Azerbaijan, that the project reflects BP's continual commitment to supporting efforts that promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and celebrate the rich history and artistic achievements of the nation.

    BP hosted an event yesterday to unveil the publications and present a concert program featuring Hajibayli's masterpieces. The new publications include:

    • A collection of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's unpublished works, compiled in two separate books;
    • A photo album capturing moments from his life and creative journey;
    • A comprehensive guidebook to the Uzeyir Hajibayli House Museum in Baku.

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP's vice president for the Caspian region, said:

    "It is a great honor for us to present these books in tribute to Uzeyir Hajibayli's extraordinary legacy and his invaluable contribution to Azerbaijan's national music. His compositions, infused with national rhythms and colored with international tones, created with deep artistic mastery and emotional depth, continue to inspire audiences both in Azerbaijan and around the world.

    "We hope these publications serve as a lasting recognition of his contributions and his timeless influence - not only as a composer, but also as a scholar and publicist whose legacy will continue to shape generations."

    The project was implemented by Azernashr with a total cost of 127,560 AZN ($75,035). This covered both the development and printing of the new publications, as well as the organization of the concert event.

