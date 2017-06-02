BP-Azerbaijan allocated $ 72 mln for social projects

© Report.az

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ BP and partners have invested about $66 billion in Azerbaijan through projects operated by BP.

Report informs, Vice-President of BP-Azerbaijan Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said at the International Oil&Gas Conference in Baku.

He said that more than 3 billion barrels of oil have been produced from the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) field since 1997 to present day: "Over past 12 years, we have extracted from ACG and transferred about 30 billion cubic meters of associated gas to Azerbaijan."

"Over 80 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to regional markets since the end of 2006 within frame of "Shah Deniz" project. More than 360 million tons, otherwise 2.7 billion barrels of oil were pumped through the BTC pipeline, which were loaded into 3,550 tankers and shipped to oil markets," the BP official said.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli noted that "Shah Deniz-2" is one of the most complicated world projects: "All works are carried out taking into account the minimal impact on the landscape. It should be noted that for 20 years we conducted 110 environmental impact assessments, 200 studies on marine, land and coastal monitoring".

According to him, so far the company allocated $72 million for social projects in Azerbaijan: “By the end of 2016, 87% of the specialized personnel of BP-Azerbaijan were Azerbaijani citizens. For comparison, let's say that in 2015 this figure was 84%. We aim to raise it to 90% by the end of 2018. The number of native managers reached 314 people, which is 57% of the management in local offices. Of these, 20% are women. Only last year 22 Azerbaijanis were appointed to high positions in other countries”.