Baku to host Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition next month

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the SPE’s 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition.

Report informs, names of those who will take part in the opening ceremony of the event have already been announced.

The First Vice President of SOCAR Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Darcy Spady, 2018 SPE President, Denis Lemarchal, Managing Director, TOTAL E&P Azerbaijan, Brant Hasebe, Vice President, Reservoir Development, TOTAL E&P Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Guliyev, VP of the National Academy of Sciences, Oleg Karpushin, EVP Operations, Production and Oil Field Services, JSC NC KazMunayGaz, Ted Etchison, General Director, Tengizchevroil Mars Khasanov will be addressing at the opening ceremony.

This year SOCAR is the host of the event.

The event is supported by giant oil and gas companies from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan. This year's theme "Chasing the Margins," will explore the issues currently faced by the E&P industry in Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region – and more importantly look at ways to resolve them.

Traditional Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition will be held in Baku on November 1-3, organized by Oil Engineers Society (SPE).