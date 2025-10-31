Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Baku, Bishkek to allocate $2.5M to construct small hydropower station in Kyrgyzstan

    Energy
    31 October, 2025
    • 19:31
    Baku, Bishkek to allocate $2.5M to construct small hydropower station in Kyrgyzstan

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan approved a project to build a small hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 5.4 MW on the Kulun River in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region, Report informs, citing the Economy and Commerce Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

    The project was approved during the sixth meeting of the Council of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund on October 30 in Bishkek, chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev.

    "At the meeting, the parties reviewed and approved changes to internal regulations, and also approved an investment project for the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 5.4 MW on the Kulun River in the Kara-Kulzha district of Osh region. The implementation of the project will create new jobs and strengthen the industrial potential of the country, reduce dependence on imports and ensure the country's energy security," the statement says.

    The total cost of the project is $5.2 million, of which $2.5 million will be provided by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

    In addition, other current issues were discussed at the meeting and additional projects were reviewed.

