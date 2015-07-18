Azeri LT CIF price declined

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today price of Azerbaijani oil "Azeri LT CIF", transporting via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets, decreased by 0,91 USD or 1,52%.

Report was told in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to the information, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 58,88 USD a barrel.

At the end of last week Azerbaijani oil made 59,94 USD and yesterday 59,79 USD a barrel.

The minimum price of a oil "Azeri LT CIF" brand was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).