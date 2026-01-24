Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $68 per barrel

    Energy
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 11:32
    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $68 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $1.71, or 2.57%, to $68.34 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, the price of March futures for Brent crude stood at $68.27 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude rose by $1.69, or 2.64%, to $65.76 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    oil prices Azeri Light Ceyhan port
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 68 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $68

    Latest News

    11:48

    US looking at naval blockade of oil supplies to Cuba

    Other countries
    11:32

    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $68 per barrel

    Energy
    11:13

    Price of Brent oil on London's ICE tops $66 per barrel first time since January 14

    Energy
    10:47

    Russia launches massive strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, killing 1

    Other countries
    10:24

    Car crashes into Detroit-area airport entrance, injuring 6

    Other countries
    10:05

    Seven dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide

    Other countries
    09:48

    Azerbaijan fulfills its financial commitments to UN for 2026

    Foreign policy
    09:33

    Deputy speaker of Georgian Parliament: Azerbaijan's transport projects to increase transit potential of Caucasus

    Region
    09:26

    Vance to visit Azerbaijan in February

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed