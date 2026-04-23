Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azeri Light crude surpasses $113 per barrel

    Energy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 10:03
    Azeri Light crude surpasses $113 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $2.22, or 2%, to $113.11 per barrel, Report informs.

    June futures for Brent crude were traded at $112.31 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $2.25 or 2.1 %, amounting to $110.09.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azeri Light oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri‑Chirag‑Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% share.

    Oil prices Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 113 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $113

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