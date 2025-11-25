Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azeri Light crude rises to $67.04 per barrel

    Energy
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 10:06
    Azeri Light crude rises to $67.04 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.53, or 0.8%, to $67.04 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.67 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.53 or 0.82%, amounting to $64.96.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 67 dolları ötüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $67

