Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:58
    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.29, or 0.44%, reaching $66.34 per barrel on the global market, according to sources in the oil sector, Report informs.

    Brent crude January futures settled at $64.44 per barrel following the latest trading session.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.32, or 0.5%, to $64.29 per barrel.

    For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan nefti bahalaşmaqda davam edir
    Азербайджанская нефть продолжает дорожать

    Latest News

    12:18

    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    ICT
    12:09

    Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    ICT
    12:05

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan interested in expanding education and student exchange with Malaysia

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Innovation agency expands programs to develop Azerbaijan's ICT talent

    ICT
    11:28

    Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operation

    Region
    11:05

    Ukrainian team heads to US for talks with Trump envoy Witkoff

    Other countries
    10:58

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

    Energy
    10:55

    Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in training

    Football
    10:48

    Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123

    Other countries
    All News Feed