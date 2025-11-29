Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets
Energy
- 29 November, 2025
- 10:58
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.29, or 0.44%, reaching $66.34 per barrel on the global market, according to sources in the oil sector, Report informs.
Brent crude January futures settled at $64.44 per barrel following the latest trading session.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.32, or 0.5%, to $64.29 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Latest News
12:18
Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000ICT
12:09
Bayraktar Technology: ICT career fair brings major value to Azerbaijan, TürkiyeICT
12:05
Ambassador: Azerbaijan interested in expanding education and student exchange with MalaysiaForeign policy
11:55
Innovation agency expands programs to develop Azerbaijan's ICT talentICT
11:28
Türkiye detains 92 suspects in week-long anti-FETO operationRegion
11:05
Ukrainian team heads to US for talks with Trump envoy WitkoffOther countries
10:58
Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global marketsEnergy
10:55
Lens defender Jonathan Gradit suffers double leg fracture in trainingFootball
10:48