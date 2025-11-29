Azeri Light crude rises to $66.34 per barrel on global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.29, or 0.44%, reaching $66.34 per barrel on the global market, according to sources in the oil sector, Report informs.

Brent crude January futures settled at $64.44 per barrel following the latest trading session.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.32, or 0.5%, to $64.29 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.