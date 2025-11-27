Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.28 per barrel

    Energy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 10:14
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.48, or 0.74%, to $65.28 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.55 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.49 or 0.78%, amounting to $63.17.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 65 dolları keçib
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть превысила $65

