Azeri Light crude rises to $65.28 per barrel
Energy
- 27 November, 2025
- 10:14
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.48, or 0.74%, to $65.28 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.55 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.49 or 0.78%, amounting to $63.17.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
