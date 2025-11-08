Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrel

    Energy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:42
    Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.3, or 0.46%, to $65.1 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.61 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.29 or 0.46%, amounting to $62.97.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi bahalaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подорожала

