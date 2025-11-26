Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 10:07
    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $2.24, or 3.34%, to $64.8 on the global market, sources told Report.

    According to trading data, January futures for Brent crude settled at $62.84 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light declined by $2.28, or 3.51%, to $62.68 per barrel.

    For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of 70 USD per barrel.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 65 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти упала ниже $65

