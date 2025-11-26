Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market
Energy
- 26 November, 2025
- 10:07
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $2.24, or 3.34%, to $64.8 on the global market, sources told Report.
According to trading data, January futures for Brent crude settled at $62.84 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light declined by $2.28, or 3.51%, to $62.68 per barrel.
For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of 70 USD per barrel.
