Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $2.24, or 3.34%, to $64.8 on the global market, sources told Report.

According to trading data, January futures for Brent crude settled at $62.84 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light declined by $2.28, or 3.51%, to $62.68 per barrel.

For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget is based on an average oil price of 70 USD per barrel.