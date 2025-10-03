Azeri Light crude oil price drops to $68.51 per barrel

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has decreased by $1.10, or 1.58%, settling at $68.51 on the global market, Report informs.

Brent crude's December futures closed at $66.01 per barrel following trading sessions.

At Türkiyey's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also dropped-falling by $1.12 or 1.65% to $66.95 per barrel.

For reference, Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.