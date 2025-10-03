Azeri Light crude oil price drops to $68.51 per barrel
Energy
- 03 October, 2025
- 09:56
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has decreased by $1.10, or 1.58%, settling at $68.51 on the global market, Report informs.
Brent crude's December futures closed at $66.01 per barrel following trading sessions.
At Türkiyey's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also dropped-falling by $1.12 or 1.65% to $66.95 per barrel.
For reference, Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Latest News
11:35
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on German Unity DayForeign policy
11:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, UK discuss future financial partnership opportunitiesFinance
11:20
Economy minister: Non-oil sector to reach 70% of Azerbaijan's GDP this yearBusiness
11:11
Mirzoyan: Construction of railway infrastructure under TRIPP project may take more than 2 yearsRegion
11:05
Fikret Yusifov: Sharp increase in Armenia's foreign trade linked to sanctions against RussiaBusiness
11:04
Treason defendant: French envoys 'saw us as intelligence source', not alliesIncident
10:59
Large fire erupts at Los Angeles-area Chevron refinery in El SegundoOther countries
10:53
Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan sees increase in competitivenessBusiness
10:44