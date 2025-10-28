Azeri Light crude drops to $67.03 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Energy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 09:45
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.81, or 1.19%, to $67.03 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $66 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.86 or 1.3%, amounting to $65.02.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 67 dollara düşüb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть упала до $67

