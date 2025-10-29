Azeri Light crude drops to $65.21 per barrel
Energy
- 29 October, 2025
- 09:09
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.82, or 2.72%, to $65.21 per barrel, Report informs.
December futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.2 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.85 or 2.85%, amounting to $63.17.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (29.10.2025)Finance
09:32
Six-story building collapses near IstanbulRegion
09:20
Photo
Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:09
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.21 per barrelEnergy
09:03
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam, AgdaraDomestic policy
08:55
Kanan Heybatov: Success at U23 World Championships - well-deserved resultIndividual sports
08:48
Photo
Azerbaijani wrestlers who won medals at World Championships return homeIndividual sports
08:39
US plans to establish first working groups with Azerbaijan, Armenia by year-end - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
08:32