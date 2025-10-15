Azeri Light crude drops over 3% in global oil markets
Energy
- 15 October, 2025
- 09:53
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has dropped by $2.17, or 3.27%, settling at $64.11 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources familiar with oil market data.
Meanwhile, Brent crude's December futures closed at $62.58 per barrel following the latest trading session.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also fell by $2.20, or 3.4%, to $62.44 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
