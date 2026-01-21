Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijani President: By 2032, we expect to have eight gigawatts of solar and wind energy

    Energy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 08:18
    "Diversification of the economy for our country is the number one priority. From a practical point of view, today we see a growing interest in renewable sources," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Report's correspondent in Davos.

    "We have already inaugurated two big renewable power stations. In the coming six years, we will dramatically increase our capacity to generate energy from solar and wind. In other words, by 2032, we expect to have eight gigawatts of solar and wind energy, because there is a lot of sun and a lot of wind, and we see great potential. We have already contracted several projects, and now we are thinking about storage capacity," the head of state noted.

    President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Davos
    Prezident: 2032-ci ilə qədər Günəş və külək enerjisi üzrə 8 qeqavat güc əldə etməyi gözləyirik
    Президент Азербайджана: К 2032 году мы ожидаем выработку в стране восьми гигаватт солнечной и ветровой энергии

