Azerbaijani President awards employees of oil industry - LIST

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order 'On awarding employees of the oil industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned peersons have been awarded for services in the development of oil industry in Azerbaijan:

With Glory order

Rzayev Fakhraddin Abdulla.

With Progress medal

Aghayev Ramiz Aslan

Agha-zade Aslan Bahman

Allahverdiyev Javanshir Hajikarim

Babayev Khagani Adalat

Bayramov Fazil Hasan

Brian Garside

Jafarov Isbandiyar Murtuza

Jim Cowie

Dadashli Azar Imran

Eminbayli Ilham Akif

Alasgarov Tofig Lachin

Aliyev Aslan Ibrahim

Aliyev Javanshir Ismayil

Aliyev Rafig Mahmud

Asadov Hilal Najaf

Figarov Farhad Alirzayevich

Francis Wilson

Hajiyev Fizuli Mirza

Hajiyev Yusif Sanan

Hasanov Adalat Yusif

Ibadov Namig Abas

Imanov Mammad Maharram

Ismayilov Anar Shahmar

Ismayilov Emil Isa

Karimov Ilgar Allahverdi

Karimov Vugar Nazir

Gafarov Nizami Huseyn

Gulamov Huseyn Yunis

Gurbanov Hanif Bahlul

Mahammadov Tofig Gulu

Mammadov Telman Ibrahim

Mammadova Tamilla Murvat

Musayev Gabil Hasan

Mustafayev Ilham Allahverdi

Nasirov Ilham Madat

Austin Heiz

Rzayev Ziyafat Khankaram

Sadigov Rizvan Rza

Salmanov Nazim Khanagha

Sayadov Aydin Jalal

Samadov Jalair Gubad

Suleymanov Baghir Alakbar

Yusubov Subhan Badiradinovich.

According to another order of the head of state, below-mentioned persons were awarded individual scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for efficient work in Azerbaijan's oil industry:

Jafarov Telman Mukhtar

Khidirov Beykas Seyfulla

Mehdiyev Ulvi Shafaat.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from the order.