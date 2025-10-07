Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijani oil trades above $70

    Energy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 09:59
    Azerbaijani oil trades above $70

    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil brand Azeri Light on the world market has risen by $0.91 or 1.31%, reaching $70.12.

    A source in the oil market told Report that as a result of trading, the price of Brent crude oil December futures stood at $67.3.

    The price of Azerbaijani oil in Türkiye"s Ceyhan port under FOB conditions increased by $0.85 or 1.25%, to $68.54 per barrel.

    In Azerbaijan"s state budget for this year, the oil price is set at $70 per barrel.

    The minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 at $15.81, while the maximum was reached in July 2008 at $149.66.

    In Azerbaijan, oil is mainly produced under the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block development agreement. The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake in the contract.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 70 dolları ötüb
    Азербайджанская нефть торгуется выше $70

