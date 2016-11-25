Azerbaijani oil price not changed on markets

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transporting via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets has not changed.

Report informs, due to the Thanksgiving Day, stock exchanges were closed on November 24.

Notably, at the moment the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF makes 50,03 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).