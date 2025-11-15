Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

    Energy
    15 November, 2025
    • 11:10
    Azerbaijani oil price nears $68

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.66, or 2.5%, to $67.94 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.69 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.73 or 2.7%, amounting to $65.79.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 68 dollara yaxınlaşır
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть приблизилась к $68

