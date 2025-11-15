Azerbaijani oil price nears $68
Energy
- 15 November, 2025
- 11:10
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.66, or 2.5%, to $67.94 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.69 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.73 or 2.7%, amounting to $65.79.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
